Getty Image

Devin Booker carved out a spot in the NBA’s history book on Friday night. The Suns’ 20-year-old guard became the sixth player in league history to hit the 70-point mark in a game, scoring exactly that many against the Boston Celtics in a 130-120 loss as he sent the NBA world into a frenzy.

It was the first time that someone dropped 70+ since Kobe Bryant went for 81 against the Toronto Raptors. As it turns out, Kobe had a hand in tonight’s performance, too. After the game, Booker explained how the Lakers legend helped shape the mentality that led to his record-setting night – Booker’s night featured the most points ever scored by a player younger than 21.