The Sports World Mourned The Passing Of Broadcasting Legend Dick Enberg

#NBA Jumpstart #RIP #Twitter
12.22.17 1 day ago

Getty Image

Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg died late Thursday night at the age of 82. His family announced the broadcaster’s death early Friday morning, which led to an outpouring of grief on social media from fans and broadcasters alike.

In an age of intense criticism for anyone in sports media, it’s hard to find people who didn’t respect or outright love Enberg. He was the voice of countless major sporting events across a wide array of disciplines. The broadcaster for the San Diego Padres, he was also the unofficial voice of Wimbledon, covering 28 events at the All-England Tennis and Lawn Club. He covered 10 Super Bowls, eight NCAA men’s basketball championships and was there for many of UCLA’s men’s basketball titles under John Wooden.

His signature exclamation — “oh my!” — will long be remembered by sports fans when they reminisce about a big moment in a game.

Many expressed their grief over Enberg’s death and their heartfelt memories about the legendary broadcaster late Thursday night and Friday morning as news of his death spread. For many, he will always be a part of Wimbledon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#RIP#Twitter
TAGSdick enbergNBA JumpstartRIPTwitter

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP