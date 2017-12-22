Getty Image

Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg died late Thursday night at the age of 82. His family announced the broadcaster’s death early Friday morning, which led to an outpouring of grief on social media from fans and broadcasters alike.

In an age of intense criticism for anyone in sports media, it’s hard to find people who didn’t respect or outright love Enberg. He was the voice of countless major sporting events across a wide array of disciplines. The broadcaster for the San Diego Padres, he was also the unofficial voice of Wimbledon, covering 28 events at the All-England Tennis and Lawn Club. He covered 10 Super Bowls, eight NCAA men’s basketball championships and was there for many of UCLA’s men’s basketball titles under John Wooden.

His signature exclamation — “oh my!” — will long be remembered by sports fans when they reminisce about a big moment in a game.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Many expressed their grief over Enberg’s death and their heartfelt memories about the legendary broadcaster late Thursday night and Friday morning as news of his death spread. For many, he will always be a part of Wimbledon.