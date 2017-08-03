Dikembe Mutombo’s 17-Year-Old Adopted Son Is 7’7 And Reminds Him Of Himself

08.03.17

The NBA has recently made a strong push to grow the game globally, with expansions of their international programs into places like India and Africa. The annual NBA Africa game is coming up soon as current and former players have made it to Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of this year’s exhibition.

The lead ambassador for the NBA to Africa is Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who was originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mutombo has long been known for his humanitarian efforts, and his post-playing career work with the NBA only furthers his legacy in that area.

Mutombo doesn’t just make trips and attend camps and games, he’s gotten very involved in the lives of some of those he’s met. The most notable example of that came last year when he adopted one of the kids at the camp who, at 7’7, reminded him of himself and brought him to the United States in order to get better training, nutrition, and education.

Mutombo explained to The Undefeated’s Marc Spears why he did that and offered an update on how his adopted son is doing and what’s next for his future.

