The NBA world was rocked on Monday when Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander announced that he was putting the team up for sale. This news broke just weeks after the Rockets made a big-time splash in trading for Chris Paul and just weeks after inking star guard James Harden to the largest contract extension in the history of the league.

While there will likely be a full-blown procession of suitors when it comes to trying to purchase the team, a former player is already making calls to try and jump into the mix. Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston brings word from Dikembe Mutombo, who retired as a member of the Rockets in 2009, and he hit the ground running on Monday.