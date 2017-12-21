The Dime Podcast Ep. 13: Jay Bilas Talks NCAA Issues, Draft Prospects And Bill Raftery Stories

12.21.17

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday which means it’s time for another episode of the Dime Podcast. This week, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas joins us for a fun discussion of all manner of topics relating to college hoops.

We talked with Jay about the absurdity of the NCAA’s insistence on amateurism, the FBI investigation, how he’d fix the NCAA, his favorite Bill Raftery stories from their years together on Big Monday, plenty of conversation about top prospect and of course some Jeezy talk. But first, we talked about L.A. traffic, helicopters, and the experience of sending your kids off to college.

