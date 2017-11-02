The Dime Podcast Ep. 6: Are The Cleveland Cavaliers In Real Trouble?

Getty Image

Hello, friends. The Dime Podcast is back for Episode 6 and this week we’re joined by Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) co-founder of Spotlight Media Ventures (Leverage The Chat) and writer-at-large for B/R Mag to discuss a strange first two weeks of the NBA season that has the Warriors and Cavs hovering around .500 and the Magic, Grizzlies, Clippers, and Pistons all near the top of their respective conferences.

Before we get to any NBA talk, though, Tom gives us a rousing rendition of “The End Of The Road” by Boyz II Men and, once again, Browns sadness leads the way on the pod as we talk about the weirdest failed trades or signing attempts in honor of Cleveland’s trade deadline debacle in trying to acquire A.J. McCarron.