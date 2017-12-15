The Dime Podcast Ep. 12: The Thunder, Pacers And Why Being Comfortable Matters

#NBA Jumpstart #DIME Podcast #Paul George
12.14.17 24 mins ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another episode of the Dime Podcast. This week we had some technical difficulties with our guest Matt Moore (@HPBasketball) from CBS Sports so we had a brief conversation with him and then pivoted to a conversation between Martin and myself.

We talked about the Pacers and the Thunder as case studies in why being comfortable is so important in the NBA, and why the lack of team identity in Oklahoma City has made the transition for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony so tricky on offense. But first, we discussed time zones, jet lag, and the pros and cons of the West Coast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#DIME Podcast#Paul George
TAGSDime PodcastNBA JumpstartPAUL GEORGE

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 7 hours ago
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 8 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 9 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 9 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP