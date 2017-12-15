Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another episode of the Dime Podcast. This week we had some technical difficulties with our guest Matt Moore (@HPBasketball) from CBS Sports so we had a brief conversation with him and then pivoted to a conversation between Martin and myself.

We talked about the Pacers and the Thunder as case studies in why being comfortable is so important in the NBA, and why the lack of team identity in Oklahoma City has made the transition for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony so tricky on offense. But first, we discussed time zones, jet lag, and the pros and cons of the West Coast.