Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another edition of the Dime Podcast. This week Martin and I are joined by a pair of wonderful guests in Trey Kerby (@treykerby) and J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) of The Starters on NBA TV.

We talk about all things NBA, from LeBron James’ cryptic memes and what they could mean to how the Celtics have managed to get off to their hot start despite the Gordon Hayward injury to the guys’ favorite early NBA storylines they hope will continue throughout the season. But first, we had to get to a very important discussion of tiny houses — which Skeets is very much in on — and what NBA player would be most likely to live in a tiny house.