The Dime Podcast Ep. 9: Jason Concepcion Talks Porzingis, Mike Woodson’s Eyebrows And More

#DIME Podcast #New York Knicks
11.22.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. Since Thursday is Thanksgiving, we’re bringing you the latest episode of the Dime Podcast a day early. This week you’re stuck with just me hosting as Martin Rickman got a DNP – Life Stuff on this week’s episode. That said, the conversation was still very fun as we had the great Jason Concepcion (@netw3rk) from The Ringer join us this week.

Jason and I talked about the Knicks being fun for the first time in a long time, the Clippers being bad (and reminiscing about Mike Woodson), the infuriatingly good Celtics with young players that play like veterans, and why everyone who left Russell Westbrook and OKC this summer is suddenly really good.

