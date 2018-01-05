ESPN/Uproxx

Hello, friends. It’s time for another edition of the Dime Podcast as we are back after a bit of a holiday/New Year’s break for some more fun basketball conversation (and more).

This week we were joined by the great James Andrew Miller, the man that’s quite literally written the book on ESPN (Those Guys Have All The Fun) and the host of the Origins podcast on Cadence13, which is currently two episodes into a five-episode deep dive into ESPN. We talked with Jim about his podcast with John Skipper, which came out the day Skipper made the stunning announcement he was resigning, as well as how ESPN is dealing with the social media landscape, what ESPN taking over Fox’s regional networks means for NBA fans and game streaming and much more.

First, Martin and I had to talk about the Kevin Durant Basketball Facility for Men and the why LeBron James’ hairline problems are actually a calculated move to make him appear more human.