The Dime Podcast Ep. 3: Matt Bonner And Rich Cho Talk Pop, MJ, NBA Food Cities And More

10.12.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another edition of the Dime Podcast (available on iTunes, Google, and Omny). This week, Martin and I were joined by not one but two illustrious guests for a pair of interesting and fun discussions about the NBA.

First, we were joined by former Spur and the self-proclaimed “suburban legend” Matt Bonner for some great stories about Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, and his thoughts on the NBA offseason. Later, we dropped by Charlotte Hornets GM Rich Cho’s house for a conversation about his food blog Big Time Bites (IG/Twitter @bigtimebites), the Dwight Howard trade, working for Michael Jordan and more.

