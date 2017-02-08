NBA Power Rankings Week 15: The Celtics Are Rounding Into Contenders

Getty Image

When Al Horford made the surprising decision to spurn the Atlanta Hawks in favor of the Boston Celtics in early July, it was billed as the next step for one of the league’s flagship franchises. Seemingly on cue, Brad Stevens’ team was victimized by injuries during the early stages of the 2016-2017 season, resulting in a 13-12 start over the first 25 contests.

Since then, though, the Celtics have been everything the NBA world wanted them to be. Boston has accumulated a 20-6 record that includes an active seven-game winning streak and that includes a net rating (+4.7) that would rank fourth in the league over that time period. While Horford has simply been what he has always been, the biggest jump for the Celtics has come from Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas is averaging a comical 29.9 points (and 6.4 assists) per game on the season, shooting a career best 46.9 percent from the floor, and generally lighting the world on fire in clutch situations. To some degree, his preposterous first half of the season is likely unsustainable, but Boston’s full complement of assets has been available for only a handful of games this season. With that in mind, Thomas can sustain the almost inevitable (slight) regression while the rest of the roster rounds into form.

With some late January struggles from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to aid them, the Celtics now stand only 2.5 games out of the top spot in the East, and for the first time there’s some legitimate buzz about a run at the No. 1 seed. That perch would go a long way toward crediting the notion that Boston could seriously threaten Cleveland in a playoff series.

Before that possibility arrives, however, the Celtics can simply take solace in the fact that a 50-win season is in view. Given the future assets (including those tantalizing draft picks from the Brooklyn Nets), the sky is the limit in Boston.

Where do the Celtics fit in the overall mix with the league this week? Let’s find out.