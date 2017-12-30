Jimmy Butler Is Turning Into The Alpha Dog The Timberwolves Pack So Desperately Needed

#Jimmy Butler
12.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Jimmy Butler this summer, and the price they paid seems to be greater now than it did when they made the move — both Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn are looking much more promising than most anticipated. Butler, meanwhile, seemed to be taking a step back through the first part of his tenure with his new team.

Playing alongside up-and-coming stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, Butler deferred early on, concerned more with keeping them involved than putting up impressive numbers of his own.

Lately, though, that’s started to change. Butler is finding his way — and his voice as a leader — as he’s making the Timberwolves his own team. As he’s doing that, he has Minnesota playing winning basketball.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 2 days ago 70 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP