The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Jimmy Butler this summer, and the price they paid seems to be greater now than it did when they made the move — both Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn are looking much more promising than most anticipated. Butler, meanwhile, seemed to be taking a step back through the first part of his tenure with his new team.

Playing alongside up-and-coming stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, Butler deferred early on, concerned more with keeping them involved than putting up impressive numbers of his own.

Lately, though, that’s started to change. Butler is finding his way — and his voice as a leader — as he’s making the Timberwolves his own team. As he’s doing that, he has Minnesota playing winning basketball.