With Gordon Hayward officially a Celtic, the final major piece of the free agency puzzle is in place, and the rest can begin sorting itself out. Restricted free agents are slowly beginning to receive offer sheets and mid-level type guys are beginning to ink deals — like Nick Young landing in Golden State.

Among the most intriguing free agents remaining on the market is Dion Waiters, who is coming off of a career year in Miami and looking to cash in on that performance this summer. In a year in which much of the cap space has dried up for contenders and many other teams around the league remain held up by cap holds for restricted free agents and others, there isn’t quite the market there was last year with the massive cap jump.

Waiters still has offers, though, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he will make a decision soon. Waiters has narrowed his focus down to three big market teams in the Knicks, Lakers, and Heat.