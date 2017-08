Getty Image

Dion Waiters isn’t against Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Miami Heat, but he wants to make one thing clear: he’s an alpha, too. Waiters gave a “Made in Philly” interview in a video that was posted on YouTube last week.

The question about Kyrie Irving comes at the 8:10 mark of the video. Waiters is asked about a potential trade, and Waiters makes it clear he’s open to it.