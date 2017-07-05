Dion Waiters is in the process of finalizing a new contract with the Heat, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that will keep Waiters Island as a part of Miami for four more years.
Dion Waiters Looks To Be Staying In Miami On A Long-Term Deal With The Heat
Brad Rowland 07.05.17 50 mins ago
