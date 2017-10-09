Dion Waiters Says His Essay Belongs In The Players’ Tribune Hall Of Fame

#Miami Heat
10.09.17 1 min ago

Since entering the league, all the brashness and swagger that accompanied him have threatened to turn Dion Waiters into a one-dimensional character. Who can forget the GIFs of him desperately trying to get LeBron to pass him the ball or his ongoing penchant for going rogue on offense that earned him the glorious nickname “Waiters Island?”

But as with any over-sized personality, they’re are multiple layers beneath the surface. Waiters himself revealed quite a bit about his personal life in an excellent piece in the Players’ Tribune last spring that covered his hardscrabble upbringing in Philly, which was marred by unthinkable personal tragedy.

An even more fully-developed portrait of Waiters emerged on Monday via a long-form profile by Rohan Nadkarni of SI.com. Waiters discussed everything from his teenage years as a fledgling hoops star, to his time playing alongside LeBron and Kevin Durant, to finally finding an NBA home with the Miami Heat. He also wasn’t shy about expressing his pride in the aforementioned Players’ Tribune piece.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSDion WaitersMIAMI HEATThe Players' Tribune

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP