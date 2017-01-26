This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Dion Waiters Thinks ‘That Sh*t Was Right There’ And Russell Westbrook Was Robbed In All-Star Voting

01.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dion Waiters is on the roll of a lifetime right now, after hitting game-winning shots in back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets (both great shots, although the stakes were slightly different). He’s the primary scorer for the Miami Heat, a role he’s coveted since he entered the league, and he’s hitting the big shots he’s always wanted to take.

In a Q&A with Sports Illustrated, Dion spoke about the confidence he’s always had, but when the conversation turned to his former teammate Russell Westbrook, that’s when things really got interesting.

It’s crazy that [Westbrook] wasn’t even voted in an All-Star starter.

DW: Yeah man, that’s why I don’t… that’s why I don’t even believe—that s— was right there man. S— was right there. How things work around this league man…

That ‘sh*t’ that Waiters says was right there is probably Russ’s season averages, which after Wednesday’s games sit at 30.7 points (first in the league), 10.7 rebounds (11th in the league, easily first among guards), and 10. 4 assists (second in the league). More than halfway through the season, he’s still averaging a triple-double, on pace to be the only person not named Oscar Robertson to do so.

Steph Curry and James Harden are both megastars, but come on — Russ is literally averaging a triple-double, carrying the Thunder to a playoff berth pretty much by himself. As Dion would say, sh*t is right there.

(Via Sports Illustrated)

TAGSDion WaitersRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP