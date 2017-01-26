Getty Image

Dion Waiters is on the roll of a lifetime right now, after hitting game-winning shots in back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets (both great shots, although the stakes were slightly different). He’s the primary scorer for the Miami Heat, a role he’s coveted since he entered the league, and he’s hitting the big shots he’s always wanted to take.

In a Q&A with Sports Illustrated, Dion spoke about the confidence he’s always had, but when the conversation turned to his former teammate Russell Westbrook, that’s when things really got interesting.

It’s crazy that [Westbrook] wasn’t even voted in an All-Star starter. DW: Yeah man, that’s why I don’t… that’s why I don’t even believe—that s— was right there man. S— was right there. How things work around this league man…

That ‘sh*t’ that Waiters says was right there is probably Russ’s season averages, which after Wednesday’s games sit at 30.7 points (first in the league), 10.7 rebounds (11th in the league, easily first among guards), and 10. 4 assists (second in the league). More than halfway through the season, he’s still averaging a triple-double, on pace to be the only person not named Oscar Robertson to do so.

Steph Curry and James Harden are both megastars, but come on — Russ is literally averaging a triple-double, carrying the Thunder to a playoff berth pretty much by himself. As Dion would say, sh*t is right there.

(Via Sports Illustrated)