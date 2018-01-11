Getty Image

Dion Waiters has, at times, been a revelation for the Miami Heat. He’s the league’s crown prince of irrational confidence, and there are few things more entertaining than watching the sixth-year guard catch fire on offense. On the season, Waiters is averaging 14.3 points per game, good for the second most of any member of the Heat.

Unfortunately for Miami, Waiters has been forced to miss the last eight games due to a lingering ankle issue, and it appears he has a major decision to make on that front that will not only affect his prospects for the remainder of the season, but his bank account as well.

On Wednesday, a report emerged that Waiters was seriously weighing whether to undergo a procedure that would cause him to miss the rest of the season, despite an earlier insistence from Waiters that he wouldn’t have surgery until after the season.