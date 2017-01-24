Dion Waiters handed the Golden State Warriors their sixth loss of the season in crushing fashion on Monday night in Miami, hitting a last second three in the face of Klay Thompson to beat the Dubs 105-102.

Waiters calmly handled Miami’s last possession, getting within a few feet of the 3-point arc before launching a shot that gave Miami the lead with 0.6 seconds left on the clock. It was the cherry on top of a monster night for Waiters, who scored 33 points in the win.

Dion Waiters is hilarious pic.twitter.com/4NLs447SrK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 24, 2017

Hilariously, Waiters watched his game-winning shot fall in style. He kept his right hand up as the ball sailed toward the hoop, crouching down a bit as it sent through the hoop to give Miami the lead. Then he simply crossed his arms and mean-mugged for a bit as teammates gathered around him to celebrate.