Dion Waiters Sealed Miami’s Victory Over Golden State With A Clutch Three

01.23.17 56 mins ago

Dion Waiters handed the Golden State Warriors their sixth loss of the season in crushing fashion on Monday night in Miami, hitting a last second three in the face of Klay Thompson to beat the Dubs 105-102.

Waiters calmly handled Miami’s last possession, getting within a few feet of the 3-point arc before launching a shot that gave Miami the lead with 0.6 seconds left on the clock. It was the cherry on top of a monster night for Waiters, who scored 33 points in the win.

Hilariously, Waiters watched his game-winning shot fall in style. He kept his right hand up as the ball sailed toward the hoop, crouching down a bit as it sent through the hoop to give Miami the lead. Then he simply crossed his arms and mean-mugged for a bit as teammates gathered around him to celebrate.

