Dirk Nowitzki Thinks Loyalty Is A Thing Of The Past In The NBA

Getty Image

In the fallout from the trade sending Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn’s 2018 first round pick, and a 2020 second rounder to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving going to Boston, there was a lot of discussion about loyalty in the NBA from both players and teams. There have been many in the league that have supported Irving for being courageous enough to step up and request a trade in order to try and test himself outside of the shadow of LeBron James.

Where Irving received some praise (and also plenty of criticism), the Celtics were widely criticized for their handling of Isaiah Thomas in dealing him, which was a bit rare. Many players voiced frustrations with the Celtics organization for shipping out a player that did so much for the franchise, most notably playing in the wake of his sister’s tragic death.

The loyalty conversation in sports bubbles up from time to time, often when a player chooses to leave a team — the argument was never hotter than when LeBron left Cleveland in 2010 — but when teams move on it’s usually chalked up for business. Those conversation points may be changing, but for someone like Dirk Nowitzki who’s played with the same team his whole career, he finds himself not totally onboard with the new NBA.