The Mavs Plan To Decline Dirk Nowitzki’s Option, But A Multi-Year Deal Could Be On The Way

06.25.17 35 mins ago

Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks have plenty of decisions to make this summer regarding their roster as they continue their rebuild around a young core led by Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry, new draft pick Dennis Smith Jr., and restricted free agent Nerlens Noel. All four players are under 25 and represent the Mavs’ youth movement for the future, but one very big piece remains from Dallas’ 2011 title team and their long run as a Western Conference contender.

Dirk Nowitzki turned 39 years old last week, but the future first ballot Hall of Famer won’t be retiring any time soon it appears. While the Mavs will reportedly decline his $25 million option for next season, another multi-year deal could be in the works to keep Nowitzki around, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKI

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 2 days ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 3 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 3 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 6 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP