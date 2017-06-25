Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks have plenty of decisions to make this summer regarding their roster as they continue their rebuild around a young core led by Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry, new draft pick Dennis Smith Jr., and restricted free agent Nerlens Noel. All four players are under 25 and represent the Mavs’ youth movement for the future, but one very big piece remains from Dallas’ 2011 title team and their long run as a Western Conference contender.

Dirk Nowitzki turned 39 years old last week, but the future first ballot Hall of Famer won’t be retiring any time soon it appears. While the Mavs will reportedly decline his $25 million option for next season, another multi-year deal could be in the works to keep Nowitzki around, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.