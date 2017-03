Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki was already an all-time NBA great by any measure, but on Tuesday evening against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks legend reached even more rarified air with a particular milestone. Nowitzki needed 20 points to reach 30,000 in his NBA career and the future Hall of Fame big man managed to get to that point in the first half.

Here was the history-making bucket for Nowitzki.