There’s an episode of “Hot Ones” where DJ Khaled brags about never taking an L in his life despite giving up after eating three chicken wings. Khaled justified it by saying that self-preservation doesn’t mean he gave up, but to most people, he tapped out a little early. On Friday, Khaled decided to show off his skills on the hardwood during Antonio Brown‘s celebrity basketball game. While he did end up hitting a jumper, on the whole, you can very easily argue that Khaled took an L on this one.

Khaled was posted up on the sideline when the ball went out of play and landed in his arms. Since it was a celebrity basketball game and everyone there was having a blast, Khaled (kind of awkwardly) dribbled onto the court and immediately got manned up by Ja Rule. Khaled tried to shake Ja and got a little bit of separation, so he threw up a jumper.

It was horrible. It was so low that it just went on a line drive and didn’t even come close to touching the net. From another angle, it’s even worse.