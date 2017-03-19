Getty Image

A week ago Saturday, after the Warriors suffered a second consecutive loss in ugly fashion against the Timberwolves, Steve Kerr decided to rest to all of his best players against the Spurs the following night on the second game of their back-to-back. With both Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard both already sitting out with injuries, what was supposed to be a prime-time showdown on ABC between the NBA’s two best teams turned out to be a glorified D-League game.

Unfortunately for ABC, the network got the short-end of the stick yet again this Saturday when the Cleveland Cavaliers opted to rest LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love against the Clippers on the front end of their L.A. double dip, prompting this gloriously-indignant tirade from Jeff Van Gundy, who was forced to broadcast the game.

The Clippers ended up blowing out the Cavs, and though Doc Rivers understands the impetus behind resting players to save their legs for the playoffs, he thinks there’s at least one simple solution to what’s becoming a troubling trend. Via Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.com: