Getty Image

President Donald Trump is in the news and, while that isn’t unusual in the slightest given his office, the sports world is exploding as a result of his recent actions. For starters, Trump made profane comments about Colin Kaepernick on Friday evening and, following that, he “rescinded” a White House invite to the Golden State Warriors on the heels of Stephen Curry’s comments from media day.

The reactions have been swift from players in both the NBA and the NFL. Among them was LeBron James referring to Trump as a “bum” on Twitter and, from there, the hits kept coming.

All-NBA point guard Chris Paul did hold back, telling Trump to stay in his lane and challenging his statements.

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017