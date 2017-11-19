Donald Trump Responded To LaVar Ball’s Comments By Saying He Should’ve Left The UCLA Players In Jail

Here is a very 2017 sentence: President Donald Trump is unhappy with something that LaVar Ball said. Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express his anger towards the head of Big Baller Brand, as Ball did not express gratitude towards the President of the United States for his help in freeing the three UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China for stealing sunglasses.

The trio of players — freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley — thanked the president for his role in getting them out of legal trouble overseas upon their return to the United States, which Trump wanted them to do once they made it home. LaVar Ball was not as impressed, as he responded to a question about Trump’s support in the matter by asking “Who?”

It seemed inevitable that Trump was going to tweet about this quote, and he did just that on Sunday, saying that he should have “left them in jail” because LaVar was not appreciative of his support.

