Donovan Mitchell Wants Fans To Help Raise His ‘NBA 2K18’ Dunk Rating

#NBA 2k
02.17.18 7 hours ago

Getty Image

Player ratings in video games are a big deal in the NBA. In the summer, when the days are longer and the NBA news is thinner, the overall ratings of players in NBA 2K‘s latest edition seems to be some of the biggest news for weeks.

NBA stars have had some fun complaining about inaccurate or low ratings, but there truly are some ratings that miss the mark. Rookies, or players who have breakout seasons, often have lower scores in some abilities than what you’d associate with their real-life abilities, and that’s certainly the case for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell.

The Rookie of the Year candidate is having a huge season with the Jazz, and he’s even taking part in the dunk contest at All-Star Weekend. But being considered one of the best dunkers in the game should equal higher than a 50 dunk rating in NBA 2K18, right? Mitchell sure thought so, which is why he went to the streets of Salt Lake City to have folks there sign a petition to change his rating.

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSdonovan mitchellNBA 2KUTAH JAZZ

