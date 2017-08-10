Drake Has Made Doris Burke’s Life A ‘Hell Of A Lot’ More Interesting

Getty Image

Doris Burke says she’s never actually met Drake, which actually makes his respect and admiration for the sportscaster all that more impressive. The ESPN broadcaster was featured in a Deadspin story about her career, which of course covered the infamous night Drake was interviewed in Toronto while the rapper wore a shirt with Burke’s face on it.

Burke notes that the only time the two have interacted in person was when he made his hands into a heart in front of her, but nothing came of it. Though she did respond to his dinner request on Twitter, nothing more has happened on that front. It did make for a very interesting few days for the reporter after Drake’s national television interview. Via Lindsey D’Arcangelo of Deadspin: