Drake Will Serve As Host And Producer For The First Annual NBA Awards

Drake’s presence has been a part of the NBA and sports landscape for the past several years and his presence will only get bigger after he produces and hosts the first annual NBA Awards.

The rapper revealed the news when he appeared on Kentucky coach John Calipari’s podcast. It was a sly admission but not one that escaped anyone considering the source and how nearly anything he does becomes newsworthy. “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say this,” Drake said initially. “We’ll find out.”

He continued, “I’m actually producing and hosting the first annual NBA Awards this year … Yeah, I pray you [John Calipari] came come, it’s only right. I get to take the reins on it – the ESPYs let me do great things, and I thank them a lot for that – usually awards shows are a bit restricted, but they let me do a lot at the ESPYs,” referencing his previous hosting gig for the sports network back in 2014. As he tells it, the plan is draw off the format used during that show. “We’ll just expand on that concept”

Drake sounds like he’s basking in the opportunity. “I love hosting,’ he told Calapari. “I love being in a room full of iconic legendary people that I look up to, and having that pressure to make them laugh, and enjoy their evening, so hopefully that’ll go well.”

The news was only one part of a lengthy, revealing conversation on Cal Cast, where the two discuss his love from hoops, what to expect from his upcoming project, More Life, and his plans to return to acting very soon.Check the full episode right here.

