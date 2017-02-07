Getty Image

Draymond Green isn’t worried about his little sideline spat with Kevin Durant during the Warriors loss to the Kings on Saturday night, and he thinks you should get over it too.

If you missed it, Green and Durant had a bit of a heated exchange on the sideline during the loss, as frustrations came to a head on the bench as Durant struggled to 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting. That was that, and Green and Durant have moved on and if you still care about it you’re a loser. As for what the argument was all about, Green says you can ask losing teams what it’s all about.