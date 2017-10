Getty Image

Draymond Green is no stranger to increased scrutiny, as the Golden State Warriors big man seems to regularly be at the center of the NBA world for one reason or another.

On Friday evening, Green and Wizards guard Bradley Beal engaged in a well-publicized physical altercation that drew ejections for both players.

While that was not a surprise to most people who saw the dust-up, Green was seemingly taken aback by his ejection.