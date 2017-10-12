Getty Image

Draymond Green has never been shy when it comes to speaking his mind publicly, or actively antagonizing rivals and opponents. The Warriors’ center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year has the hardware and the rings to back up all the talking he does on and off the court.

For the past few years, Green and the Warriors’ chief rival has been the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams split the 2015 and 2016 Finals, with the latter being a stunning series defeat for the Warriors that led Green to lead the push for Kevin Durant to come to Oakland. In 2017, Golden State got its revenge in a dominant five game win.

Green, however, is still mad that the Warriors didn’t finish off their quest for a perfect playoff run with a Finals sweep, as he told GQ‘s Clay Skipper in the weeks following their victory.