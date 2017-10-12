Draymond Green Says The Cavs Knew They ‘Didn’t Stand A F*cking Chance’ In The 2017 Finals

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.12.17 60 mins ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green has never been shy when it comes to speaking his mind publicly, or actively antagonizing rivals and opponents. The Warriors’ center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year has the hardware and the rings to back up all the talking he does on and off the court.

For the past few years, Green and the Warriors’ chief rival has been the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams split the 2015 and 2016 Finals, with the latter being a stunning series defeat for the Warriors that led Green to lead the push for Kevin Durant to come to Oakland. In 2017, Golden State got its revenge in a dominant five game win.

Green, however, is still mad that the Warriors didn’t finish off their quest for a perfect playoff run with a Finals sweep, as he told GQ‘s Clay Skipper in the weeks following their victory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP