Draymond Green’s ‘Champagne’ Talk Got Kyrie Irving And The Cavaliers Motivated For Game 4

06.10.17 1 hour ago

Draymond Green wasn’t shy about saying he wanted to celebrate an NBA title in Cleveland. For Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers, all that champagne talk was just what they needed to get going.

Multiple Cavaliers players addressed Green’s pre-Game 4 hopes for a win on the road after the Cavaliers’ stunning Game 4 win on Friday night. Though some didn’t hear Green’s comments for themselves, the vibe in the locker room was clearly one that was motivated by Green’s goal of celebrating in Cleveland and silencing Cavs fans at Quicken Loans Arena.

