Getty Image

It seems like everyone in the basketball community has something to say about the feud between Charles Barkley and LeBron James. If you’ve missed it, Barkley doesn’t like that James asked for the Cavaliers to acquire a playmaker, which led to James responding by unloading on the Hall of Famer.

James’ response was incredible – he said “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.” – but it has nothing on what Draymond Green had to say about Barkley. Green discussed the beef on his podcast for Uninterrupted with his co-host, Marcus Thompson II. Thompson brought the subject up, which led to Green going off. You can hear Green’s comments on the situation at the 13:40 mark.

“I’m all for destroying Barkley,” Green said. “You know, Barkley talk a lot, a whole lot for a guy who has not won a championship, which I have stated multiple times. I think Shaq should talk about the champions, Kenny should talk about the champions, Ernie can talk about the champs. But when it comes time to speak about someone who has a championship, Barkley should be muted. They should have some type of graphic up there where you can like .. you know how on Around the Horn where they just ice somebody out on the screen? They should be be able to do that with Barkley any time the name of a champion come up.”