Getty Image

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate may not feature any special Nike uniforms, but it does give fans a rematch of the last three NBA Finals matchups. The Golden State Warriors, sans Stephen Curry, are playing in front of their home crowd and hosting their biggest rivals: LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One of the most notable things surrounding the Cavs this year has been their embrace of the Arthur’s Fist meme. It stems from a series of Instagram posts James sent out, and has gotten to the point where J.R. Smith is actually selling merchandise that features the meme.

It has also made it easy to troll the Cavaliers, as we saw when Cleveland took on Houston and the Rockets made a video that included Arthur’s fist on James’ hand. And on Monday, Draymond Green decided to get in on the fun, as the Warriors’ famous provocateur straight up put Arthur on his kicks for the Christmas Day showdown.