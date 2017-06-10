Game 4 of the NBA Finals was both entertaining and wild almost from the outset, but things peaked from a weirdness standpoint during the third quarter. Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was assessed a technical foul for a reaction to a referee’s call, and at the time, the entire NBA world assumed that he was ejected from the game.
The reason that this assumption was made was, well, that Green had been given a technical foul back in the first quarter.
He wasn’t ejected because the league didn’t want it to look too obvious that they had already spent the money from advertising for game 5