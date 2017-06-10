Getty Image

Game 4 of the NBA Finals was both entertaining and wild almost from the outset, but things peaked from a weirdness standpoint during the third quarter. Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was assessed a technical foul for a reaction to a referee’s call, and at the time, the entire NBA world assumed that he was ejected from the game.

The reason that this assumption was made was, well, that Green had been given a technical foul back in the first quarter.