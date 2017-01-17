Draymond Green Mocked LeBron James After Delivering A Hard Foul

#Draymond Green #LeBron James
01.16.17 5 mins ago

Things got super chippy during the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was dribbling up the court on a 1-on-2 against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. In an attempt to force a turnover, Green put his arm in his path and tried to get a steal.

Instead, his arm got too much of James’ torso and LeBron hit the ground hard. It looked like he went down a little easily, but he stayed on the floor for a second while things got tense between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

For that reason, Green decided to show LeBron that he didn’t appreciate how easily the reigning Finals MVP hit the ground by doing a pretend flop.

TOPICS#Draymond Green#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 13 hours ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP