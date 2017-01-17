Draymond Green Mocked LeBron James After Delivering A Hard Foul

Warriors' Draymond Green hard fouls Cavaliers' LeBron James & then mocks his flailing (all angles) pic.twitter.com/rzOTYiXhFt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017

Things got super chippy during the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was dribbling up the court on a 1-on-2 against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. In an attempt to force a turnover, Green put his arm in his path and tried to get a steal.

Instead, his arm got too much of James’ torso and LeBron hit the ground hard. It looked like he went down a little easily, but he stayed on the floor for a second while things got tense between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

For that reason, Green decided to show LeBron that he didn’t appreciate how easily the reigning Finals MVP hit the ground by doing a pretend flop.