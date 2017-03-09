Getty Image

The Boston Celtics traveled to the Bay Area on Wednesday night for a prime-time match-up against the mighty Golden State Warriors. A win over the NBA’s top juggernaut would prove that their rise this season isn’t just an anomaly or a product of playing in what some folks like to derisively call the (L)eastern Conference.

Players tend to get hyped for nationally televised games, and that sometimes includes making bold fashion choices for their arrival at the arena. But when it comes to red-carpet faux pas, nothing’s more embarrassing than showing up to an event wearing the same outfit as someone else, particularly when that person is a rival.

That’s what happened on Wednesday night when Draymond Green and Isaiah Thomas both showed up at Oracle wearing the same graphic tee.