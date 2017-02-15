Draymond Green Tore James Dolan Apart For His ‘Slave Master’ Mentality

Top NBA Teams Of The Last 25 Years

Warriors All-Star Draymond Green is the latest player to speak out about the Knicks feud with Charles Oakley, and while many voiced their opinions on social media (like LeBron and Dwyane Wade), Green went more longform in speaking his feelings about the situation.

Green, on his Uninterrupted podcast, spoke at length about his feelings towards James Dolan’s handling of the situation and what Green felt is a “slave master mentality” from Dolan in getting upset when Oakley, who was long a vocal and physical antagonizer with the Knicks, began speaking on issues he had with the organization.

“If I’m not mistaken, Dolan was owning that team when [Oakley] was playing,” Green said. “It wasn’t a problem when he was speaking out then. It wasn’t a problem when he was protecting their superstars then. If it wasn’t a problem then when he was doing it for y’all, why is it all of a sudden a problem now when he speaks out on something he don’t like? And now you want to disown him from your entire organization. That’s a slave mentality.

“You doing it for me, it’s all good. But now you doing it against me…you speaking out against my organization, it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous. It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden when he say something that he feels, it’s a problem. I disagree with that.”

