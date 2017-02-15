Draymond Green Tore James Dolan Apart For His ‘Slave Master’ Mentality

Getty Image

Warriors All-Star Draymond Green is the latest player to speak out about the Knicks feud with Charles Oakley, and while many voiced their opinions on social media (like LeBron and Dwyane Wade), Green went more longform in speaking his feelings about the situation.

Green, on his Uninterrupted podcast, spoke at length about his feelings towards James Dolan’s handling of the situation and what Green felt is a “slave master mentality” from Dolan in getting upset when Oakley, who was long a vocal and physical antagonizer with the Knicks, began speaking on issues he had with the organization.