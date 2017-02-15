Draymond Green Tore James Dolan Apart For His ‘Slave Master’ Mentality

Warriors All-Star Draymond Green is the latest player to speak out about the Knicks feud with Charles Oakley, and while many voiced their opinions on social media (like LeBron and Dwyane Wade), Green went more longform in speaking his feelings about the situation.
Green, on his Uninterrupted podcast, spoke at length about his feelings towards James Dolan’s handling of the situation and what Green felt is a “slave master mentality” from Dolan in getting upset when Oakley, who was long a vocal and physical antagonizer with the Knicks, began speaking on issues he had with the organization.
“If I’m not mistaken, Dolan was owning that team when [Oakley] was playing,” Green said. “It wasn’t a problem when he was speaking out then. It wasn’t a problem when he was protecting their superstars then. If it wasn’t a problem then when he was doing it for y’all, why is it all of a sudden a problem now when he speaks out on something he don’t like? And now you want to disown him from your entire organization. That’s a slave mentality.
“You doing it for me, it’s all good. But now you doing it against me…you speaking out against my organization, it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous. It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden when he say something that he feels, it’s a problem. I disagree with that.”
If I hear one more millionaire athlete compare the player/owner relationship to slavery… That is far far far more disrespectful to our ancestors and what they went through than any of the so-called racist stuff people complain about in this country. Pampered athletes crying slavery every time they have a bad run with management (it’s happened before in trade issues) and even hinting at comparing anything about their glamorous lives to slavery is just ridiculous