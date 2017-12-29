Getty Image

Draymond Green is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, but he’s OK with ceding his title to someone else as long as that person happens to be teammate Kevin Durant.

The Golden State Warriors big man gave a hearty endorsement to the candidacy of Durant, who has had a strong season on both ends of the floor. With Stephen Curry out most of December, the Warriors have remained steady in the West, and a lot of that has to do with how much Durant has stepped up on defense.

According to the East Bay Times, Green had high praise for Durant’s play on the defensive end of the floor and how he’s stepped up with Curry out of the lineup.