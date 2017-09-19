Draymond Green Burst Into Laughter When Asked About Kevin Durant’s Secret Twitter Account

09.19.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

There were two NBA stories that dominated headlines on Monday, which is rare considering it’s mid-September and football is in full swing. There was Kyrie Irving’s appearance on ESPN’s First Take, in which he seemed flabbergasted as to why it was such a big deal that he hadn’t discussed his trade request with LeBron James. And then there was the saga of Kevin Durant’s secret Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Durant’s secret social media accounts were reportedly found, as he used them to cape for himself in arguments with fans that came at his main account. The entire thing is as ridiculous at it sounds, and as one would expect led to endless jokes about #BurnerTwitter.

It wasn’t just fans that found it all incredibly funny. Joel Embiid cracked a joke about it on Monday night, and when Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan were approached by TMZ Sports and asked for their thoughts all they could do was burst into uncontrollable laughter.

