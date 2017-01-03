Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is headed toward an MVP season. As you’ve probably heard no fewer than 100 times, he is averaging a triple-double, which hasn’t been done over a full season since Oscar Robertson in 1961. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 21-14 and finding success in their first season without Kevin Durant.

It’s possible that Westbrook’s triple-doubles aren’t lost on Durant and his new teammates with Golden State. The Warriors are 30-5, and while Durant’s scoring numbers are slightly down, he’s probably very pleased about being 30-5. So when triple-doubles came up after the Warriors beat the Nuggets 127-119 on Monday, Durant and Draymond Green had fun with it.