Durant V. Westbrook: A Timeline Of The Nba's Most Heated Feud

Draymond Green Doesn’t Care About Triple-Doubles As He And Kevin Durant Subtly Jab Russell Westbrook

#Draymond Green
01.03.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is headed toward an MVP season. As you’ve probably heard no fewer than 100 times, he is averaging a triple-double, which hasn’t been done over a full season since Oscar Robertson in 1961. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 21-14 and finding success in their first season without Kevin Durant.

It’s possible that Westbrook’s triple-doubles aren’t lost on Durant and his new teammates with Golden State. The Warriors are 30-5, and while Durant’s scoring numbers are slightly down, he’s probably very pleased about being 30-5. So when triple-doubles came up after the Warriors beat the Nuggets 127-119 on Monday, Durant and Draymond Green had fun with it.

TOPICS#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP