The Best Part Of Warriors And Cavs Players Being Mic’d Up Was LeBron Taunting Fans

#Draymond Green #LeBron James
01.17.17 46 mins ago

There is no bigger game in the NBA than the Finals rematch between the Cavaliers and the Warriors, so it’s unsurprising that the NBA pulled out all the stops on covering the most recent meeting Monday night. As is fitting for a game of this magnitude, the league put microphones on some of the players and both coaches.

The result was some great audio for TNT’s “Audio Assist” segment, although sadly they did not show the play that resulted in LeBron spawled on the floor followed by Draymond Green mocking him.

