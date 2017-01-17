Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There is no bigger game in the NBA than the Finals rematch between the Cavaliers and the Warriors, so it’s unsurprising that the NBA pulled out all the stops on covering the most recent meeting Monday night. As is fitting for a game of this magnitude, the league put microphones on some of the players and both coaches.

The result was some great audio for TNT’s “Audio Assist” segment, although sadly they did not show the play that resulted in LeBron spawled on the floor followed by Draymond Green mocking him.