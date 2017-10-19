The MRI On Draymond Green’s Left Knee Reportedly Came Back Negative

Getty Image

Draymond Green’s absence in the late fourth quarter against the Rockets was noticeable as Houston came back on the Warriors to outscore Golden State 34-20 in the fourth quarter and earn an upset victory in the season opener.

Green left the game with a left knee strain after playing 27 minutes and was relegated to the bench to watch helplessly as the Rockets carved up the Green-less Golden State defense. Of all the stars on the Warriors, Green is the most irreplaceable because of how critical he is to that defense — he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year for a reason.

So there was some concern about that left knee, enough so to send him in for a precautionary MRI on Thursday. As ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports, the Warriors and Green got good news from the results.