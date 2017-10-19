The MRI On Draymond Green’s Left Knee Reportedly Came Back Negative

#NBA Tipoff #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green
10.19.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green’s absence in the late fourth quarter against the Rockets was noticeable as Houston came back on the Warriors to outscore Golden State 34-20 in the fourth quarter and earn an upset victory in the season opener.

Green left the game with a left knee strain after playing 27 minutes and was relegated to the bench to watch helplessly as the Rockets carved up the Green-less Golden State defense. Of all the stars on the Warriors, Green is the most irreplaceable because of how critical he is to that defense — he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year for a reason.

So there was some concern about that left knee, enough so to send him in for a precautionary MRI on Thursday. As ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports, the Warriors and Green got good news from the results.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP