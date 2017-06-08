YouTube/BSOTV

The Warriors moved to 15-0 this postseason with their Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday night, moving one game away from the first 16-0 run through the playoffs in league history and their second title in three years. It was a difficult night for the Cavs and their fans, watching the Warriors take control in the final minute of the game after leading for the majority of the second half.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were tremendous, but fatigue set in late and the Warriors’ steady onslaught of three-pointers, most notably Kevin Durant’s game-winner in the final minute over James. The loss left the Cavs without answers after the game and left the Cleveland faithful frustrated that the best efforts of their two stars still wasn’t enough to take down the Warriors.

In the stands, that frustration led to an argument between a Cavs fan and a woman in a Warriors’ jacket that turned out to be Draymond Green’s mother, Mary Babers, per Black Sports Online and TMZ. The incident was caught on video by multiple on-lookers in that section. You can see the escalation of the argument lead to other members of the Warriors contingent stepping in and a bit of physicality happening — none involving Green’s mother — before police arrived to escort the fan out.