Getty Image

When LeBron James did whatever the Instagram version of Vague-Booking is called on Monday night with his Arthur post, the internet went wild trying to interpret his meaning.

Was he angry about Kyrie Irving’s red-hot play in the Celtics’ win over the Hawks and their nine-game win-streak and/or was he suddenly bemoaning the Irving trade altogether? Was it a veiled threat to his teammates and their uninspired play of late and/or the Cavs’ organization as a whole? Was it something else entirely?

The answer, of course, is all of the above. That’s the beauty of a passive-aggressive LeBron James post. It contains multitudes. And in the spirit of pettiness that’s come to define this generation of NBA players, Draymond Green reminded us that one passive-aggressive shot deserves another.