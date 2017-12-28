Draymond Green Offered A Thoughtful Critique Of The NBA’s Last Two Minute Reports

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green
12.27.17 4 hours ago

Getty Image

The Warriors’ 99-92 win over the Cavs on Christmas Day kept Cleveland from earning any sort of retribution for last year’s Finals loss, but it didn’t come without controversy.

A pair of late LeBron James turnovers forced by Kevin Durant came on plays where there was significant contact and apparent fouls to most everyone watching the game, except for the referees and Durant himself. The NBA agreed with the viewers in their Last Two Minute Report released on Tuesday, noting that there were three incorrect no-calls on fouls committed by Durant on those two plays leading to James turnovers.

In the end, the admission does nothing for giving the Cavs another chance at the final 90 seconds of that game, and neither side seems especially happy about the aftermath of the L2M Report. James voiced his frustration that it just verifies he got fouled and that the refs wouldn’t talk to him about the plays while on the court. On the Warriors’ side, Draymond Green was asked about it and the reports in general and offered a very good and lengthy explanation of why he dislikes that the NBA releases the officiating reviews for the final minutes of close games.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 12 hours ago
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 15 hours ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 7 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 7 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP