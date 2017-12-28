Getty Image

The Warriors’ 99-92 win over the Cavs on Christmas Day kept Cleveland from earning any sort of retribution for last year’s Finals loss, but it didn’t come without controversy.

A pair of late LeBron James turnovers forced by Kevin Durant came on plays where there was significant contact and apparent fouls to most everyone watching the game, except for the referees and Durant himself. The NBA agreed with the viewers in their Last Two Minute Report released on Tuesday, noting that there were three incorrect no-calls on fouls committed by Durant on those two plays leading to James turnovers.

In the end, the admission does nothing for giving the Cavs another chance at the final 90 seconds of that game, and neither side seems especially happy about the aftermath of the L2M Report. James voiced his frustration that it just verifies he got fouled and that the refs wouldn’t talk to him about the plays while on the court. On the Warriors’ side, Draymond Green was asked about it and the reports in general and offered a very good and lengthy explanation of why he dislikes that the NBA releases the officiating reviews for the final minutes of close games.