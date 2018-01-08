Draymond Green Suggests The NBA Hire A ‘Whole New Crop’ Of Referees

Getty Image

One of the top stories in the NBA this season has been the suddenly apparent deterioration of the relationship between players and referees. The issue has led the president of the NBPA and the referees’ association to plan a meeting between top stars and top refs at All-Star Weekend to try and work out their issues.

In the meantime, tensions remain high, and it has led to a number of contentious moments on the court. A shocking number of star players have found themselves heading to the locker room early after arguing calls with referees. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have each earned their first ejections of their careers this season, while Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have caught the heave-ho on many occasions.

The most recent of those for Green came on a pair of technicals that can best be described as soft, although Green might have a different word for them. The Warriors’ All-Star big man found himself ejected early in the second quarter against Memphis after picking up two quick technicals.